Nov 17 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said the country's vote to leave the European Union had a minimal impact on its business so far, as strong growth in Europe and North America boosted its first-half profit.

Atkins, which worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, said underlying pretax profit grew 14 percent to 63.6 million pounds ($79.07 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30.

Atkins, which counts BP and Network Rail among its clients, said underlying revenue grew 10 percent to 994.7 million pounds, adding that its underlying performance was helped by its acquisition of nuclear energy business PP&T and favourable currency effects.

"The EU referendum result has had minimal impact on our business to date, although we will closely monitor developments from this as well as any potential investment impact from the forthcoming Autumn Statement," Atkins said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8043 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)