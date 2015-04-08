April 8 Ws Atkins Plc

* Group has continued to trade well through q4, with very good cash flow generation, and we expect to report underlying results for year ended 31 march 2015 in line with expectations.

* Overall, performance of our uk business has improved in second half, against a mixed first half. We are pleased to have reached resolution on contract variation negotiations in our rail business which, as previously indicated, impacted positively on our regional cash performance for period

* Our hong kong and mainland china businesses have traded in line with our expectations through period. Slowdown in mainland china, as previously reported, is now expected to continue into new financial year

* Group's financial position remains strong and, following an excellent cash performance in last quarter, we have raised our expectations for net funds at 31 march 2015 to around £175m

* Group is proposing to 'early adopt' new rdec (research and development expenditure credit) regime in uk for 31 march 2014 and 2015 financial years