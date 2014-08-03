BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
LONDON Aug 3 UK engineering firm WS Atkins and Canada's WSP Global are vying for control of Balfour Beatty's U.S. engineering and design business Parsons Brinckerhoff, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Balfour broke off merger talks with Carillion after Carillion insisted Balfour cancel the planned sale of its U.S. unit and keep it within the merged company.
WS Atkins and WSP Global are also understood to be competing with two unnamed private equity firms for the business, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.
The paper added that the bidding process, being run by Goldman Sachs, is in the second round and that sources suggest one of the two trade buyers was more likely to win.
WS Atkins declined to comment, and WSP was not immediately available on Sunday morning.
A spokesman for Balfour said "the process (the disposal of Parsons Brinckerhoff) is underway and proceeding in line with the board's expectations". The spokesman, Patrick Kerr, declined to comment further. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Keiron Henderson)
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.