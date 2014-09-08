UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, Sept 8 Ws Atkins Plc
* Atkins acquires us based nuclear business
* Completed acquisition of nuclear safety associates for initial cash consideration of 9 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)