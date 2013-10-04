UPDATE 1-Lebanon eyes three tranches for $1.5 bln Eurobond-official

BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.