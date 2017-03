July 30 Ws Atkins Plc

* Overall group has traded in line with expectations during period, despite currency headwinds

* Awarded role of lead designer for doha metro gold line in qatar

* Trading in line with expectations and, despite ongoing currency headwinds, outlook for full year remains unchanged.

* Financial position remains strong, with net funds at end of june of around £165m