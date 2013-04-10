LONDON, April 10 WS Atkins said on
Wednesday that it expects its full year results to be slightly
ahead of market expectations after strong trading in its UK
division.
The firm said that improved momentum and a higher margin in
the second half in Britain will help it deliver slightly
better-than-expected results for the year ended 31 March 2013.
Analysts were forecasting a pretax profit of 100 million
pounds ($153 million), according to a Thomson Reuters poll,
slightly lower than the 102 million pounds it made last year.
But Atkins added that margins in its consultancy business in
North America were squeezed by the need to sub-contract
services, while its North American construction management
business Peter Brown will report a loss of around 6 million
pounds for the year as a result of closing out legacy contracts.
Previously reported delays in settling payment on some of
its contracts in the Middle East were also ongoing, the company
said.
Government commitments to large infrastructure projects in
countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia have meant that the Middle
East went from less than 2 percent of Atkins' group revenue in
2002 to 13 percent in 2012.
In February the firm sold its UK highways division to
Swedish-based construction group Skanska for 18 million pounds
as part of a drive to focus on higher growth areas of the
business like the Middle East.
Atkins on Wednesday also said there were opportunities in
Britain, including electrification of the rail network, airport
development and aerospace.