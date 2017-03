Feb 12 WS Atkins PLC : * Continues to trade in line with our expectations and our outlook for the full year remains unchanged. * UK business continues to trade well with good momentum in our rail and highway consultancy divisions * Europe continues to track in line with our expectations, with turnover broadly flat year on year * Expect a revenue contribution from confluence of around £10M in the current financial year * Expect to report net funds of around £140M at 31 March 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here