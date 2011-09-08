* Appoints former U.S. transport secretary to board

* Expects six-month performance to meet own expectations (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 8 British construction engineer WS Atkins said it had appointed former U.S. Transport Secretary Rodney Earl Slater to its board to provide insight into business in North America, where it has struggled to make progress this year.

Atkins chairman Allan Cook said Slater, who was Secretary of Transportation under President Bill Clinton between 1997 and 2001, would bring an American dimension to the board as a non-executive director.

"This is particularly important as Atkins continues its development as a multi-national organisation, with an increasing geographical presence in the United States," he said on Thursday.

Atkins said in August that its North American construction management at risk business made a poor start to the year, leading to an impact on its revenue and margin growth.

However, it said in a trading update also released on Thursday, that its North American consultancy business continued to perform well.

Overall, the company said its performance in the six months to end-September was expected to be in line with its own expectations, despite challenging trading conditions in many of its markets. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Julie Crust)