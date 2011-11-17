(Adds details)

Nov 17 British design and engineering consultancy WS Atkins' first-half underlying pretax profit rose 11 percent on growth in its overseas and energy businesses, and the company stood by its outlook for the year.

Atkins, which provides architectural, design and construction services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia, also raised its interim dividend by 2.6 percent to 9.75 pence.

"Notwithstanding the continuing challenges we face, with our diversified exposure to a range of end markets and geographies...as we move into the second half, overall outlook for the year remains unchanged," Chief Executive Uwe Krueger said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which helps design big building projects such as London's 2012 Olympic site, reported an underlying pretax profit for the six months to end-September of 46.4 million pounds, compared with 41.7 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 27 percent to 842.9 million pounds.

British construction sector grew by 1.1 percent between April and June, but economists said last month's data suggested a weaker performance in the third quarter.

In June, Atkins said it was looking to the Middle East for growth, as strong demand for new infrastructure in the region underpinned a rise in its full-year profits.

Atkins shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value over the last six months, closed at 541.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 545 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)