UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Nov 15 WS Atkins PLC : * Auto alert - WS Atkins PLC interim dividend up 2.6 percent to 10
pence per share * Half year underlying profit before tax £43.9M (£46.6 million 2011) * The outlook for the full year remains unchanged * H1 revenue was £815.7M, which is down 3.2% * Consultancy business in North America continues to experience weak market
conditions
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).