UPDATE 2-Man Group driven to loss by fee income fall, writedowns
* Shares down 5.9 percent to 137 pence at 0919 GMT (Adds details on write-downs, performance figures)
LONDON, June 13 WS Atkins PLC : * Auto alert - WS Atkins PLC total dividend up 4.9 percent to 32 pence
per share * Auto alert - WS Atkins PLC final dividend 22 pence per share * 2013 revenue £1,705.2M down 0.3 percent on 2012 * 2013 profit before £103.3M down -23.8% on 2012 * 2013 underlying pre-tax profit £104.5M up 2.9% on 2012 * Peter brown business focusing on closing out legacy contracts and building a
pipeline of new business. * In Middle East, protracted contract negotiations, delays in contract awards
impacted performance * Made good progress to our strategic priorities and expect positive momentum
to continue in year ahead
LONDON, March 1 A day after paying out $449 million to plug a pension hole in a failed retailer, billionaire Philip Green was given a little financial relief as MySale , the online "flash" sales group he backs, reported a jump in first-half core earnings.
DUBLIN, March 1 Strong earnings growth and cash generation last year drove shares in building materials group CRH higher on Wednesday as it awaited a further, medium-term boost to infrastructure under U.S. President Donald Trump.