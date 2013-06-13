LONDON, June 13 WS Atkins PLC : * Auto alert - WS Atkins PLC total dividend up 4.9 percent to 32 pence

per share * Auto alert - WS Atkins PLC final dividend 22 pence per share * 2013 revenue £1,705.2M down 0.3 percent on 2012 * 2013 profit before £103.3M down -23.8% on 2012 * 2013 underlying pre-tax profit £104.5M up 2.9% on 2012 * Peter brown business focusing on closing out legacy contracts and building a

pipeline of new business. * In Middle East, protracted contract negotiations, delays in contract awards

impacted performance * Made good progress to our strategic priorities and expect positive momentum

to continue in year ahead