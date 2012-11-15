* H1 pre-tax profit 50.4 mln stg, up 14 pct

* Revenue 815.7 mln stg, down 3 pct

* U.S. profits down 43.6 pct

* Outlook for the year unchanged

LONDON, Nov 15 WS Atkins PLC, the engineering and design consultancy, posted a mixed set of first half results, with its UK business propping up weaker performances in the United States and Middle East.

The group booked a pre-tax profit of 50.4 million pounds ($79.87 million) for the six months to end-September, up 14 percent on last year, with revenues of 815.7 million pounds, down 3 percent.

Atkins called it a "solid" set of results, and said its outlook for the year remained unchanged.

Its UK business, which counts for just over half the group's revenue, was boosted by its contract to help design and deliver the London 2012 Olympics, posting revenue and profit in line with last year.

However, project delays and uncertainty in the U.S. in the run up to this month's presidential election led to a 43.6 percent fall in profits to 6.6 million pounds.

The group said it expected weak market conditions to prevail there for the remainder of the financial year, with federal and local funding for infrastructure projects uncertain.

In the Middle East, where it is designing a new international airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it sees a better pipeline of work, but was impacted by project delays.