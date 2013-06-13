LONDON, June 13 Britain's WS Atkins Plc
said it expected to post further underlying growth in the year
ahead after a strong performance in its home market helped the
group to post annual pre-tax profit slightly ahead of
expectations.
The engineering and design consultancy reported underlying
pre-tax profit for the year ended March 31 of 104.5 million
pounds ($164 million), up 2.9 percent and ahead of the 102
million pounds forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
That was despite revenue and underlying operating margins
both being down slightly on last year at 1.7 billion pounds and
6.4 percent respectively, with its operations in north America
and the Middle East remaining challenging.
The firm said that while it expected those conditions to
continue in some markets and sectors, it expected the overall
positive momentum to continue in the year ahead.
"We have delivered another year of good results and made
notable progress towards the implementation of our strategy over
the past 12 months," the group said. "We are confident we will
achieve further underlying growth in the year ahead."
Operating profit in Britain, which accounts for just over
half of group revenue, rose 9.7 percent partly as a result of
work on the London Olympics, rail signalling and in defence.
In the Middle East operating profit fell by 30 percent,
partly due to ongoing contract negotiations with some major
clients in the region.
The firm said that its U.S. construction business Peter
Brown was focused on closing out legacy contracts and building a
pipeline of new business.
The firm told Reuters in April that it was reviewing its
options for the loss-making division, which has suffered from
government cut backs on infrastructure spending.
.
This was part of a strategy which began when Chief Executive
Uwe Krueger took over in 2011, to focus on higher-margin
businesses, such as in the Middle East and in energy markets.
Atkins said in 2011 that acquisitions would also form a core
part of its growth strategy, though so far it hasn't struck any
big deals under Krueger.
Atkins' increased its dividend to push the total for the
year up 4.9 percent to 32 pence per share.
Shares in Atkins are up 15.2 percent so far this year, above
the broader FTSE All Share which is up 7.3 percent.