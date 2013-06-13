LONDON, June 13 Britain's WS Atkins Plc said it expected to post further underlying growth in the year ahead after a strong performance in its home market helped the group to post annual pre-tax profit slightly ahead of expectations.

The engineering and design consultancy reported underlying pre-tax profit for the year ended March 31 of 104.5 million pounds ($164 million), up 2.9 percent and ahead of the 102 million pounds forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.

That was despite revenue and underlying operating margins both being down slightly on last year at 1.7 billion pounds and 6.4 percent respectively, with its operations in north America and the Middle East remaining challenging.

The firm said that while it expected those conditions to continue in some markets and sectors, it expected the overall positive momentum to continue in the year ahead.

"We have delivered another year of good results and made notable progress towards the implementation of our strategy over the past 12 months," the group said. "We are confident we will achieve further underlying growth in the year ahead."

Operating profit in Britain, which accounts for just over half of group revenue, rose 9.7 percent partly as a result of work on the London Olympics, rail signalling and in defence.

In the Middle East operating profit fell by 30 percent, partly due to ongoing contract negotiations with some major clients in the region.

The firm said that its U.S. construction business Peter Brown was focused on closing out legacy contracts and building a pipeline of new business.

The firm told Reuters in April that it was reviewing its options for the loss-making division, which has suffered from government cut backs on infrastructure spending. .

This was part of a strategy which began when Chief Executive Uwe Krueger took over in 2011, to focus on higher-margin businesses, such as in the Middle East and in energy markets.

Atkins said in 2011 that acquisitions would also form a core part of its growth strategy, though so far it hasn't struck any big deals under Krueger.

Atkins' increased its dividend to push the total for the year up 4.9 percent to 32 pence per share.

Shares in Atkins are up 15.2 percent so far this year, above the broader FTSE All Share which is up 7.3 percent.