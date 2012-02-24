WARSAW Feb 24 The Warsaw Stock Exchange
completed the 179.4 million zloty ($57.2 million)
purchase of a majority stake in Poland's POLPX power exchange,
it said on Friday, a move aimed at pushing into new markets and
reducing its dependence on equities.
The acquisition of a 80.3 percent stake from the Polish
treasury and several utilities required validation of a change
in POLPX's articles of association, the last hurdle to the deal,
after the WSE secured approval from the anti-monopoly office in
January.
The WSE said it now controls 82.7 percent of the power
exchange and had already signed deals with minor shareholders to
purchase a further 7.7 percent stake but was still waiting for
them to be comopleted.
The WSE will start trading power futures in the second half
of 2012 and aims to play a major role in developing a domestic
gas exchange, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview
on Monday.
($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane
Baird)