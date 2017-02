LONDON Dec 15 U.S. crude futures rose $1 to $95.95 a barrel on Thursday, recovering slightly after the previous session's slide as the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies.

On Wednesday, U.S. crude dropped below a 200-day moving average of $95.98 and also posted its biggest one-day percentage loss since Sept. 22, settling $5.19 lower at the end of the session. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)