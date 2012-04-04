By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 4 Honduras joined a complaint on
Wednesday against an Australian law requiring all tobacco to be
sold in plain packaging, warning of "serious economic
consequences" if the measure was enforced.
Honduras, like Australia, was in favour of legitimate steps
to reduce smoking, but plain packaging was not one of them, the
central American country's ambassador to the WTO, Dacio
Castillo, said.
"Australia's plain packaging requirements would defeat the
basic function of a trademark, which is to allow consumers to
distinguish between products of different companies," Castillo
said in a statement.
The initial complaint was launched by Ukraine and is being
closely watched by a number of other WTO members, with Brazil,
Canada, the European Union, Guatemala, New Zealand, Nicaragua,
Norway and Uruguay asked to be third parties in the dispute.
But so far only Honduras has taken sides.
"The tobacco industry has been part of Honduras' history for
more than a century," Castillo added.
"The industry employs several hundred thousand people
directly and indirectly ...This translates into tens of millions
of dollars for the Honduran economy."
He said that Australia's law, which will require all tobacco
products to be sold in plain packaging without brands or logos
by Dec 1, was against WTO rules on intellectual property rights
and technical barriers to trade.
If Ukraine and Honduras cannot settle their differences with
Australia, they may ask the WTO to set up a dispute panel to
rule on their complaint, which could eventually force Australia
to scrap its law.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet)