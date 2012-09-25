GENEVA, Sept 25 The European Union launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization on Tuesday accusing the United States of failing to withdraw subsidies for Boeing by Sept 23, as required by an earlier WTO ruling.

The EU's complaint is part of a seven-year trade battle between Washington and Brussels over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus. Both have won WTO rulings that the other paid billions of dollars of illegal subsidies to its aircraft industry.

The U.S. case against the EU is running more than six months ahead and the United States has already claimed the EU has failed to withdraw subsidies for Airbus as required.