GENEVA, Sept 25 The European Union launched a
complaint at the World Trade Organization on Tuesday accusing
the United States of failing to withdraw subsidies for Boeing
by Sept 23, as required by an earlier WTO ruling.
The EU's complaint is part of a seven-year trade battle
between Washington and Brussels over subsidies for Boeing and
Airbus. Both have won WTO rulings that the other paid
billions of dollars of illegal subsidies to its aircraft
industry.
The U.S. case against the EU is running more than six months
ahead and the United States has already claimed the EU has
failed to withdraw subsidies for Airbus as required.