GENEVA, Sept 27 The European Union has asked the
World Trade Organization for the right to impose annual trade
sanctions worth $12 billion on the United States in retaliation
for illegal subsidies to planemaker Boeing, the WTO said
on Thursday.
The request is the latest legal move in the world's biggest
trade dispute over subsidies for Boeing and its European rival
Airbus, which has lasted more than seven years so far.
The EU says the United States has failed to comply with a
WTO ruling that found Boeing had received billions of dollars in
illegal subsidies. The United States said it had met a
compliance deadline that expired last Sunday, but the EU swiftly
rejected that claim.