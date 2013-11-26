GENEVA Nov 26 World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said on Tuesday that WTO negotiations in Geneva are at an impasse and that it will be up to trade ministers at the Bali meeting next month to resolve differences.

Azevedo, addressing a news conference, said that last-minute backtracking and specific local difficulties are to blame for failure of the negotiations in Geneva.

"The process in Geneva is over," he said. "If we had two more weeks here in Geneva we would not do it. At the ambassador level, the technical level, this is as close as it gets. It requires political calls," he said.