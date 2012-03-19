SINGAPORE, March 19 The Doha Round of trade
talks, launched more than 10 years ago, is unlikely to succeed
but progress can be achieved in getting international agreement
in areas such as trade facilitation, World Trade Organization
chief Pascal Lamy said on Monday.
There has been "some progress", although it will not be in
the form of the "big package envisaged 10 years ago", he said.
The WTO is instead trying to extract from the current round
of talks a few topics on which progress can be made on their own
merit, such as coming up with common rules to facilitate the
movement of goods across borders.
"Half the economic benefits from the round will stem from
trade facilitation," Lamy said on a visit to Singapore.
On Europe, Lamy said he believed the euro zone and common
currency would survive despite the challenges facing member
countries.
"My own guess is that they will muddle through. It will be
at the cost of their credibility, at the cost to the taxpayers
and at the cost of economic growth," he said.
The Doha Round of trade talks was officially launched in
November 2001 but has stalled because of disagreements between
developed countries and emerging economies.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)