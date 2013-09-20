By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 20 Negotiators at the World Trade
Organization are forging ahead with work to agree a global trade
deal worth hundreds of billions of dollars but time is running
out before the December deadline, the new head of the WTO said
on Friday.
Roberto Azevedo, who took the helm of the WTO at the start
of this month, said in a statement that "the dynamic has changed
profoundly" in the past week, marking a turnaround from
increasingly despondent noises earlier in the summer.
"Delegations are no longer talking past each other but are
seriously engaged in finding compromises on the issues that
divide them," Azevedo said.
The race to agree a deal at a ministerial conference in Bali
at the end of the year is not only a opportunity to slash the
cost of shipping goods around the world, it also represents what
many experts see as the last chance to restore confidence in the
WTO's ability to reform global trade rules.
Christopher Wenk, senior director of international policy at
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told reporters in Geneva that the
contours of a deal were clear, but it remained to be seen if the
WTO could deliver.
"There's no doubt that there's kind of a breath of fresh air
with Mr Azevedo taking over," he said.
"They're actually negotiating which is just amazing. They
haven't really negotiated in quite some time around here, so you
can really sense the uptick in activity."
If there is no deal in Bali, the risk for the WTO is that
major trading powers, which are already spending much more
energy on bilateral deals than on the push for a global
agreement, would give up for good.
Some experts say that could foster the growth of rival
trading blocs and deepen divisions, the opposite of what the WTO
was meant to achieve.
Azevedo will update the WTO's 159 members on negotiating
progress on Monday.
He stressed in Friday's statement there was still much to
do.
"Time is not our friend and we should not underestimate the
challenges ahead with positions still far apart on a number of
the key negotiating issues."
The Bali deal is a small subset of the wide-ranging Doha
round of trade talks that began 12 years ago and turned out to
be too ambitious. The WTO repeatedly failed to clinch a deal
before finally agreeing it had reached an "impasse" in 2011, at
which point it started aiming for a much smaller package.
The largest part of the proposed Bali deal would be trade
facilitation - standardising customs rules and procedures to
speed up trade and slash costs.
At one point the WTO put the potential benefit to the world
economy at $1 trillion, but most estimates put the value of
trade facilitation in the hundreds of billions of dollars.
The other elements of Bali would be special treatment for
the poorest economies and a limited reform of the rules on
agricultural trade.
