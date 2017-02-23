GENEVA Feb 23 Russia lost its appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization ruling on its ban on imports of European Union pigs and pork products.

Russia imposed the ban after a handful of cases of African swine fever in some EU areas in 2014, invoking sanitary and phytosanitary measures allowed under WTO rules.

A WTO adjudication panel ruled against the ban in August 2016. Russia appealed, and the WTO's Appellate Body upheld the ruling, albeit on different grounds, and reversed one of the panel's findings in favour of the EU. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Irish)