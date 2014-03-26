(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no change to text)
* Five countries criticise Australian "plain packaging" law
* Australia says delay may hold uo similar laws elsewhere
* Complaints say plain packaging is illegal trade barrier
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 26 Australia asked five countries
challenging its tobacco policies on Wednesday to stop delaying
the progress of their cases at the World Trade Organization and
took the unusual step of speeding up one of the complaints
against itself.
Indonesia, Ukraine, Cuba, Honduras and Dominican Republic
have all launched complaints at the world trade body to try to
overturn Australia's "plain packaging" laws on tobacco.
Australia hopes the stringent packaging laws will reduce
smoking and improve public health, and other countries around
the world have said they may follow suit, based on the WTO case,
raising the stakes for a speedy resolution.
An Australian diplomat told the WTO's dispute settlement
body that the uncertainty of the proceedings and the failure to
move towards a settlement was having a "regulatory chilling"
effect on other countries thinking of putting their own tobacco
rules in place, and said there could be a "human cost" of
delays.
"Australia does recognise that there may be circumstances
where prolonging formal dispute processes might be justified,"
the diplomat said, according to a copy of Australia's statement
provided to Reuters.
"But it is not the case here. Not one of the parties has
approached Australia to resolve the case through a mutually
agreed solution," the diplomat said.
Many countries demand tobacco products carry graphic health
warnings. But Australia has gone much further, banning flashy
logos and distinctive colours in favour of drab olive packets
that look more like military or prison issue, with brand names
printed in small standardised fonts.
Tobacco firms say the rules infringe their trademarks. The
WTO complainants say they create illegal obstacles to trade.
SPEEDING UP THE PROCEDURE
Plain packaging is seen by public health advocates as the
dawn of a new era of restrictions on unhealthy products, and
many observers expect a similar campaign against marketing of
alcohol and unhealthy foods if the anti-smoking drive succeeds.
The plain packaging rules have been in force since December
2010 and had been well publicised several years before that, so
other countries had plenty of time to get their complaints in
order, Australia told the WTO meeting.
It added that WTO members should not launch disputes and
only later decide if they have a chance of winning them, and
noted the WTO dispute settlement system was already stretched.
To underline its willingness to get to litigation underway,
Australia accepted Indonesia's request on Wednesday to set up a
panel of adjudicators to rule on the dispute, waiving its right
to delay the setting up of the panel, a tactic that is routinely
used in WTO disputes.
Indonesia's request for a panel is the third, after similar
moves by Ukraine and Honduras. Australia said that over the past
two years, Ukraine had asked it to delay setting up a panel to
allow Honduras and Dominican Republic to catch up.
Honduras took 10 months to request a panel and immediately
suspended the process, while Dominican Republic took 16 months
before asking to join talks on setting up a panel, without
saying when it would move to that stage, Australia said.
Ukraine asked WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo earlier
this week to nominate panel members, and Australia said it would
ask Azevedo to do the same for Honduras and join the two cases
together.
Despite the change of government in Kiev, Ukraine's
representative at the meeting said it remained "actively
committed to proceed" with the dispute.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)