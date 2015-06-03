BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
GENEVA, June 3 Ukraine has suspended World Trade Organization litigation that aimed to overturn Australia's strict tobacco packaging laws, according to a communication from the panel of WTO adjudicators published by the WTO on Wednesday.
Ukraine asked the panel to suspend proceedings on May 28, and it will try to find a mutually agreed solution with Australia, the panel said.
Honduras, Cuba, Indonesia and Dominican Republic are also challenging Australia's tobacco laws at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.