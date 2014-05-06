GENEVA May 6 Former South African Trade
Minister Alec Erwin will lead a World Trade Organization panel
appointed to judge a landmark trade dispute over Australia's
anti-tobacco laws, the global trade body said on Tuesday.
Erwin, a former trade unionist and member of the South
African Communist Party, will chair a three-strong panel whose
other members are Swiss law professor Francois Dessemontet and
Billie Miller, a former foreign minister of Barbados.
The appointments mark the opening of a widely-watched legal
argument, with Australia championing stronger tobacco control
measures and Cuba, Indonesia, Honduras, Dominican Republic and
Ukraine determined to stop it.
Australia's "plain packaging" laws that ban colourful logos
on tobacco packaging are seen by public health advocates as
heralding a new era of tobacco control, and other countries are
expected to enact similar laws if Australia wins the case.
Australia says its laws are legitimate for public health.
Opponents say they unnecessarily restrict trade and infringe
tobacco firms' intellectual property rights.
Both supporters and opponents say such restrictions could
spread to alcohol and unhealthy foods, making the WTO case far
more wide-reaching than Australia's own tobacco policies.
According to official WTO rules, the panel should give its
ruling within six months, but in practice many disputes have
dragged on far longer, and both sides can appeal.
The dispute is the largest in the 20-year history of the
Geneva-based trade body, with 32 WTO members - including the 28
country European Union - registered as third parties with an
interest in the outcome.
Erwin, seen as one of the most effective ministers in the
government of Thabo Mbeki, handled years of trade negotiations
with the EU and presided over new competition legislation and a
law to regulate the liquor industry.
He also handled agricultural trade talks with Zimbabwe,
where protection of South Africa's tobacco industry from cheap
Zimbabwean imports became a sticking point. In the same cabinet,
Health Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is now head of the
African Union, courted controversy by declaring war on smoking.
Erwin went on to become minister of public enterprises from
2004 to 2008 and has previously served on a WTO panel that ruled
on a dispute over Canadian renewable energy.
Dessemontet has also previously judged a WTO dispute, in a
case brought by the European Union against the United States in
2000.
