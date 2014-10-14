GENEVA Oct 14 The World Trade Organization will
not rule on a legal challenge to Australia's landmark tobacco
packaging laws until at least the first half of 2016, the panel
of judges said on Tuesday, a delay that could slow anti-tobacco
laws elsewhere.
Australia's "plain packaging" rules ban colourful logos and
are seen by public health advocates as heralding a new era of
tobacco control. But Cuba, Indonesia, Honduras, Dominican
Republic and Ukraine say the laws are an illegal restriction on
trade.
Both supporters and opponents say such restrictions could
spread to alcohol and some foods with high sugar or fat content,
making the WTO case far more wide-reaching than Australia's own
tobacco policies.
Many other countries around the world are waiting for the
outcome of the case before deciding to adopt similar
restrictions on tobacco packaging, although some have lost
patience with repeated delays at the WTO and begun legislating.
Normally a panel should rule on a trade dispute within six
months from the date that it starts work, but a bottleneck of
increasingly demanding and large trade disputes has caused many
cases to get delayed.
Even if the panel's decision is announced in the first half
of 2016, the result can be appealed by either side, meaning the
final outcome may not be known until late 2016 or 2017.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Stonestreet)