GENEVA, June 29 Qatar will raise its dispute
with four other Arab states at the World Trade Organization on
Friday, while Russia will air its concerns over possible U.S.
steel and aluminium tariffs, a draft agenda showed on Thursday.
The issues will be debated at the WTO's Council on the Trade
in Goods, where the WTO's 164 members can weigh in on major
areas of trade friction. Airing such concerns is not a complaint
in itself, but often signals that a legal dispute is on the way.
The draft agenda gave no details of what would be said.
The row in the Gulf erupted this month when Saudi Arabia,
the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off ties with
Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and being an ally of
regional foe Iran.
The row has not yet been raised at the WTO, where Qatar and
its allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE, have appeared to work together as
usual.
In the WTO agenda, Qatar merely said it wanted to discuss
"trade restrictive measures by certain members".
The Russian item was more specific, entitled "Section 232
investigations on the effect of imports of steel and aluminium
products on U.S. National Security".
The rarely-used section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act
of 1962 allows the president to impose restrictions on imports
for reasons of national security.
The Trump administration's plan to use it has caused a storm
of controversy among trade diplomats, who see invoking the WTO's
"national security exemption" as a last resort that could damage
the global trading system.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said earlier this
month that the Trump administration expects U.S. and World Trade
Organization-related legal challenges in response to a possible
crackdown on foreign imports of steel or aluminium.
Other items on the WTO agenda include China and the United
States both wanting to discuss "trade distorting measures" by
the other, with no details provided.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Richard Balmforth)