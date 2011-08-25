Aug 25 Gas-focused exploration and production
company W&T Offshore Inc forecast higher third-quarter
production, helped by the acquisition of the Fairway Field and
Yellowhammer plant from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).
The Houston-based company also raised its full-year
production forecast for the second time this year.
W&T now expects third-quarter production of 4.2-4.4 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), up from its prior estimate of
3.9-4.3 mmboe.
For the full year, W&T expects production of 16-17.2 mmboe,
compared with its earlier forecast of 15.4-17.1 mmboe.
In November, W&T said it bought or intends to buy interests
in six producing fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from a unit
of Shell for about $450 million in cash.
Earlier this month, the company posted its seventh
consecutive estimate-beating profit helped by higher sales
volume, and raised its production outlook for the year.
W&T shares closed at $19.35 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)
((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:
vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)