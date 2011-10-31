(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.56 vs est of $0.52
* Q3 revenue up 45 pct
* Narrows FY11 production view to 16.7-17 mmboe
Oct 31 W&T Offshore Inc posted its eight
consecutive estimate-beating quarterly profit helped by higher
oil and gas sales, and the gas-focused exploration and
production company narrowed its full-year production outlook.
For the July-September period, the company posted a net
income of $52.9 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with
$27.2 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it posted a profit of 56 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 45 percent to $245.4 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 52 cents a
share, on revenue of $245.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales volumes were up about 23 percent at 26.5 billion cubic
feet equivalent.
For the full year, W&T narrowed its output forecast to
16.7-17 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), from its
earlier forecast of 16-17.2 mmboe.
Houston-based W&T Offshore, one of the few mid-cap explorers
focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, is starting to buy properties
onshore as it seeks to offset drying wells and tough drilling
regulations offshore.
Shares of the company closed at $19.69 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
