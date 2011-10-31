(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.56 vs est of $0.52

* Q3 revenue up 45 pct

* Narrows FY11 production view to 16.7-17 mmboe

Oct 31 W&T Offshore Inc posted its eight consecutive estimate-beating quarterly profit helped by higher oil and gas sales, and the gas-focused exploration and production company narrowed its full-year production outlook.

For the July-September period, the company posted a net income of $52.9 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with $27.2 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it posted a profit of 56 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 45 percent to $245.4 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 52 cents a share, on revenue of $245.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales volumes were up about 23 percent at 26.5 billion cubic feet equivalent.

For the full year, W&T narrowed its output forecast to 16.7-17 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), from its earlier forecast of 16-17.2 mmboe.

Houston-based W&T Offshore, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, is starting to buy properties onshore as it seeks to offset drying wells and tough drilling regulations offshore.

Shares of the company closed at $19.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)