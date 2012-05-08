* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.49/shr
* Q1 rev up 12 pct to $235.9 mln
May 8 Gas-focused producer W&T Offshore Inc's
profit missed analysts' estimates for the first time in
ten quarters on lower natural gas prices and higher costs.
Natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent in
January-March from last year to average $2.5 per million British
thermal unit.
Houston-based W&T Offshore continues to see 2012 output
between 16.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 18.8
mmboe.
W&T Offshore, one of the few mid-cap explorers focusing on
the Gulf of Mexico, backed its capital budget of $425 million.
The company said it sold 4.5 mmboe during the first quarter,
higher than the 3.8 mmboe a year earlier.
Net income fell to $3.2 million, or 4 cents per share, from
$18.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 40 cents per
share.
Revenue increased 12 percent to $235.9 million.
Total costs rose 27 percent to $220 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per
share on revenue of $247.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of W&T, which have gained about 61 percent of their
value over the last seven months, closed at $19.13 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)