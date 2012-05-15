May 15 Oil-focused producer Energy Partners Ltd
(EPL) became the sole owner of a Gulf of Mexico field
after it bought W&T Offshore Inc's stake for $32.4
million.
EPL, which already owned a 60 percent working interest in
the South Timbalier 41 field, bought the gas-focused producer's
40 percent stake, the companies said.
The estimated net production capability of the acquired
interest is 960 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, out of
which about 52 percent is oil, EPL said in a statement.
Shares of W&T, valued at $1.19 billion, closed at $15.33 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. EPL stock closed at
$45.63.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)