July 30 Oil and gas company W&T Offshore Inc's
second-quarter profit fell marginally as lower oil and
gas prices offset a 7 percent increase in production.
The average realized price for the company's production fell
18 percent to $8.11 per thousand cubic feet natural gas
equivalent (Mcfe), compared to a year earlier.
Production averaged at 292 MMcfe/d during the quarter.
Net income was $53.6 million, or 70 cents per share,
compared with $55.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $215.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per
share on revenue of $218.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
W&T Offshore expects full-year production of between 101.1
bcfe and 112.9 bcfe.
Shares of the company, one of the few mid-cap explorers
focusing on the Gulf of Mexico, closed at $16.46 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
