HOUSTON May 3 A sheen that appeared on Thursday
near a W&T Offshore Inc shallow-water platform off the
coast of Texas was a natural seep rather than a leak from the
facility, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
W&T Offshore reported the sheen to the U.S. National
Response Center on Thursday, saying it was a release of an oily
mixture from a platform in High Island Block 379B near
Galveston.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Lehman said investigators
concluded that the sheen came from a natural seep from the
seabed and not the platform.
The report said the sheen was 600 feet (183 meter) long and
a foot (0.3 meter) wide, and that the platform was shut in. W&T
did not respond to multiple inquiries about the report or
whether output remained shut in. Small platforms near shore
typically produce small amounts of oil and gas.