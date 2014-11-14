Nov 14 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Says has already exceeded the original forecast value for the IFRS net profit of 180 million euros in the first nine months of 2014

* 9-month net result was around 195 million euros (previous year: 109 million euros)

* Says expects for the full year net profit of 200 million euros to 230 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: