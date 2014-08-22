Aug 22 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 37.25 percent y/y at 369.2 million yuan (60.02 million US dollar)

* Says plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan in a shopping mall project in Jingmen city

* Says plans to invest 257 million yuan in a shopping mall project in Hubei province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1q4l6Kl; bit.ly/VKp9QM; bit.ly/1l0f4v0

(1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan)