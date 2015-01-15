Jan 15 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan ($339.42 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans and boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on January 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CpIAP1; bit.ly/1IB4aUl

