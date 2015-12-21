Dec 21 Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says to invest 20 million yuan and establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Suzhou, China

* New subsidiary will be named Suzhou Fingu Electronic Technology Co., LTD

* New subsidiary to be engaged in communication, electronics, computer software development and technical services, etc

Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/vldo7

