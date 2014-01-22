BRIEF-Valeant Pharma CFO Paul Herendeen reports open market purchase of co's shares
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
Jan 22 Wuhan National Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit at 11-15 million yuan, down more than 80 percent y/y
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to file annual report on form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days as provided under rule 12B-25
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, giving a much-needed boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.