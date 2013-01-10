SHANGHAI Jan 10 Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd said on Thursday its 2012 net profit will rise between 54 to 59 percent to 9.5-9.8 billion yuan ($1.53-1.57 billion).

Wuliangye said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that the reason for the jump in profit was due to higher sales, effective cost control and price hikes on some of its products. ($1 = 6.2262 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)