Oct 29 Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, China's second biggest maker of "baijiu" liquor, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 2,756 1,456 Revenue 6,077 5,054 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)