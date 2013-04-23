UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI, April 23 Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd reported the following unaudited results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net income 3,627 3,050 Revenue 8,676 8,231 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources