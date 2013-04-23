SHANGHAI, April 23 Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd reported the following unaudited results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net income 3,627 3,050 Revenue 8,676 8,231 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)