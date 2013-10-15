UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Oct 15 Chinese superstore and mini-mart chain operator Wumart Stores Inc has agreed to a HK$2.9 billion ($374 million) deal with CP Lotus Corp that gives it most of its rival's mainland retail outlets and a minority stake in the firm.
Wumart will fund the entire acquisition by issuing 206.6 million shares to CP Lotus, resulting in CP Lotus acquiring a 13.8 percent stake in Wumart, the companies said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, Wumart will also acquire a near 10 percent stake in CP Lotus valued at HK$548 million, they said in a stock exchange filling.
Wumart operated a network of 541 stores in China as of end-June 2013, comprising 145 superstores and 396 mini-marts in China's Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Zhejiang. CP Lotus has a network of 57 retail stores, including 54 hypermarkets and two supermarkets in the mainland as at June 30.
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources