Jan 19 Jiangsu Wutong Communications Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a Shanghai-based advertising firm for about 1.35 billion yuan ($217.08 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise about 337.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on January 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BU8ht0; bit.ly/1xL3Zxm

