HONG KONG, June 6 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, a
Chinese contract drug research and development company, priced
its Hong Kong initial public offering at the top of
expectations, raising about $511 million in the largest new
listing in the Asian financial hub in 2017.
The company priced the 193 million shares on offer
at HK$20.60 each, the top of its marketing range of HK$18.60 to
HK$20.60 per share, added the source, who couldn't be named
because details of the IPO pricing aren't yet public. That would
value the deal at HK$3.98 billion ($511 million).
WuXi Biologics didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request
for comment on the IPO price.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Michael Perry)