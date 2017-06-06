HONG KONG, June 6 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, a Chinese contract drug research and development company, priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at the top of expectations, raising about $511 million in the largest new listing in the Asian financial hub in 2017.

The company priced the 193 million shares on offer at HK$20.60 each, the top of its marketing range of HK$18.60 to HK$20.60 per share, added the source, who couldn't be named because details of the IPO pricing aren't yet public. That would value the deal at HK$3.98 billion ($511 million).

