HONG KONG, June 13 Shares in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc were set to open up 21.4 percent in their debut on Tuesday, as investors that couldn't buy into the initial public offering jostled for a piece of the fast-growing business.

WuXi Biologics was indicated to open at HK$25, compared to its HK$20.60 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 0.5 percent higher.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)