Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
HONG KONG, June 13 Shares in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc were set to open up 21.4 percent in their debut on Tuesday, as investors that couldn't buy into the initial public offering jostled for a piece of the fast-growing business.
WuXi Biologics was indicated to open at HK$25, compared to its HK$20.60 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 0.5 percent higher.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER