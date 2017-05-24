BRIEF-Eiffage wins €190 million contract to build the new headquarters of BNP Paribas Fortis
* WINS €190 MILLION CONTRACT TO BUILD THE NEW HEADQUARTERS OF BNP PARIBAS FORTIS IN BRUSSELS
HONG KONG May 24 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, a Chinese contract drug research and development company, plans to launch on Thursday an initial public offering of up to $513 million in Hong Kong, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.
The company is offering 193 million shares in an indicative range of HK$18.60 to HK$20.60 each, valuing the total deal at up to HK$3.98 billion, the Thomson Reuters publication added.
WuXi Biologics, which does work for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Merchants Securities and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors of the IPO, the listing prospectus shows. ($1=7.7891 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* PLACES UP TO 6.59 PCT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced a $15 million investment led by Unilever Ventures and WPP Source text for Eikon: