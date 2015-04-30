BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
April 30 WuXi PharmaTech Cayman Inc, a contract R&D services provider, said it had received a proposal to be taken private by a consortium led by its chief executive and Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners.
The company's founder and CEO, Ge Li, and Ally Bridge proposed to buy WuXi shares they do not already own for $46 per American Depositary Share.
The offer represents a 16.5 percent premium to China-based WuXi's closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.