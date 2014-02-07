Feb 7 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2013 net profit up 8.4 percent y/y at 741.1 million yuan ($122.29 million)

* Says financial results helped by better sales of core pharmaceutical products

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kev66v

($1 = 6.0600 Chinese yuan)

