BEIJING Aug 28 From ballistic missiles to
fighter jets, China has rolled out a host of high-tech weaponry
ahead of a parade next week commemorating victory over Japan in
World War Two, in a signal of Beijing's growing confidence in
its military might.
China has poured capital into developing its home-grown
weapons industry with an eye toward export markets as it
projects greater military power in disputed waters in the South
and East China Seas.
Qu Rui, a military official and deputy director of the
office organising the parade, says all the weapons and equipment
on show would be Chinese-made, 84 percent shown for the first
time. "They represent the new development, new achievements and
new images of the building of the Chinese armed forces," he said
at a recent briefing.
Chinese officials have repeatedly said the military parade
is not directed at any other country, but diplomats and experts
say countries with which Beijing has territorial disputes,
including Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei,
may react with uneasiness to the broad display of military
power.
"It's possible that Japan and Southeast Asian countries will
interpret this as a kind of warning to them," said Xie Yue, a
political scientist at Tongji University. "I can't say whether
that's warranted or not."
State media has reported that the parade, which involves
more than 10 foreign military delegations including Russia, is
the first in which China has showed off such a broad array of
weapons.
BIGGEST DISPLAY YET
Qu said 12,000 Chinese troops would take part, along with
500 pieces of equipment and nearly 200 aircraft. Air echelons on
display will include bombers, fighters and carrier-based
aircraft.
Several ballistic missiles - including one that analysts say
is capable of reaching a U.S. base in Guam - were spotted during
parade rehearsals, Shao Yongling, a senior colonel from the PLA
Second Artillery Command College, told the state-owned Global
Times newspaper.
The Second Artillery Force, the nuclear force, is set to
display seven types of missiles including conventional and
nuclear models, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing
unnamed military sources. "The scale and number of missiles will
surpass any previous outing," the source told Xinhua.
The parade will also involve modern tanks and
missile-launchers, state media has reported. An upgraded
long-range bomber will also be on display, flying in formation
over Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Thursday, a leading pilot of
the formation told Xinhua.
The latest version of the J-15 aircraft carrier-based
fighter jet has also been seen in rehearsals, Beijing-based air
defense expert Fu Qianshao told the Global Times. Medium-sized
early warning and control aircraft, used for surveillance and
other missions, will lead ten formations at the parade.
A formation of military helicopters flew over Beijing during
a parade rehearsal last weekend as tanks rolled through parts of
the capital.
Sino-Japan relations have long been affected by what China
sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of
China before and during the war. Western and Chinese historians
estimate millions of Chinese civilians were killed.
Jack Midgley, a defence expert at Deloitte, said next week's
parade was not necessarily meant to send a message to the West
or other countries in the region.
"It's to demonstrate China has achieved first-world status
with its military, and to display its products for foreign
buyers," he said, adding much of the weaponry will already be
familiar to foreign military analysts and intelligence services.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)